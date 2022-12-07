New Presidents or Provosts: Albany Technical College, Assumption U, State U of New York–Morrisville, U of Illinois System, U of North Carolina–Charlotte, U of Southern Mississippi
December 7, 2022
- Alicia Bertone, interim associate vice provost of strategic data and analysis at Ohio State University, has been chosen as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
- Emmett Griswold, interim president and executive vice president of Albany Technical College, in Georgia, has been chosen as president there.
- Suzan Harkness, associate vice president for academic affairs and assessment at Notre Dame of Maryland University, has been appointed provost at SUNY Morrisville, part of the State University of New York.
- Nicholas P. Jones, special adviser to the president and former executive vice president and provost at Pennsylvania State University, has been chosen as executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Illinois system.
- Joseph S. Paul, interim president of the University of Southern Mississippi, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Greg Weiner, interim president and provost at Assumption University, in Massachusetts, has been named president on a permanent basis.
