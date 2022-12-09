New Presidents or Provosts: Coconino CC, Elon U, Gannon U, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rosemont College, U of California System, U of Florida
December 9, 2022
- Jim Cawley, interim president of Rosemont College, in Pennsylvania, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Eric Heiser, provost at Central Ohio Technical College, has been chosen as president of Coconino Community College, in Arizona.
- Walter Iwanenko Jr., provost and vice president for student experience at Gannon University, in Iowa, has been appointed president there.
- Rebecca Kohn, senior vice provost at Arcadia University, in Pennsylvania, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Elon University, in North Carolina.
- Sally Kornbluth, provost and Jo Rae Wright University Professor of Biology at Duke University, in North Carolina, has been selected as president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
- Katherine S. Newman, system chancellor for academic programs and senior vice president for economic development at the University of Massachusetts system, has been appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of California system.
- Ben Sasse, U.S. senator from Nebraska, has been chosen as president of the University of Florida.
