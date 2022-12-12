New Programs: Athletics, Organizational Leadership, Financial Planning
December 12, 2022
- Midway University is starting a bachelor of science in coaching and leadership and a bachelor of science in sports marketing.
- University of the Cumberlands is starting a M.S. in organizational leadership.
- Whitworth University is starting an M.S. in financial planning.
