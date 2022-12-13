Capital Campaign Watch: Florida Atlantic; Saint Peter’s U; U of California, Berkeley
December 13, 2022
Starting Out
- Florida Atlantic University has announced a campaign to raise $600 million. The university has already raised more than $400 million.
- Saint Peter’s University is starting a campaign to raise $75 million. Thus far, the university has raised $70 million.
Finishing Up
- University of California, Berkeley, has hit its goal of $6 billion for a fundraising campaign. The campaign will continue for another 14 months.
