New Presidents or Provosts: Clovis CC, Concordia U Wisconsin/Ann Arbor, Menatchee Valley College, U of Illinois-Chicago, U of Utah, Worcester Polytechnic Institute
December 16, 2022
- Erik P. Ankerberg, provost and senior vice president for academics and chief academic officer at Concordia University Chicago, has been chosen as president of Concordia University Wisconsin and Ann Arbor.
- Kim E. Armstrong, vice chancellor for student, equity and community affairs at Arkansas State University Three Rivers, has been appointed president of Clovis Community College, in California.
- Faimous Harrison, dean of the Stockton campus of California State University, Stanislaus, has been named president of Wenatchee Valley College, in Washington State.
- Marie Lynn Miranda, professor of applied and computational mathematics and statistics and former provost at the University of Notre Dame, in Indiana, has been chosen as chancellor of the University of Illinois at Chicago.
- Mitzi M. Montoya, dean of the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico, has been selected as senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of Utah.
- (Grace) Jinliu Wang, executive vice president for research, innovation and knowledge at Ohio State University, has been appointed president of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, in Massachusetts.
