University of Arizona Pursues Switch to Western Accreditor

The shift away from the Higher Learning Commission is possible because the WASC Senior College and University Commission currently accredits the online university Arizona purchased two years ago.

By

Doug Lederman
December 19, 2022

The season of accreditation swapping appears to be upon us.

Days after it became evident that Florida's public universities are considering leaving the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools' Commission on Colleges in response to a change in state law, the University of Arizona revealed that it was seeking accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission, which currently accredits the University of Arizona Global Campus, the online university that Arizona purchased and absorbed two years ago.

News that the university was planning to leave the Higher Learning Commission was revealed quietly in an online FAQ posted on its website; Higher Ed Dive first reported it last week.

"Through its affiliation with UAGC (accredited by WSCUC), UArizona has experienced firsthand WSCUC's collaborative and thorough approach to accreditation and working with its accredited institutions to address concerns and pursue innovative opportunities," the university said in the FAQ.

It noted that the change was made possible by a 2019 shift in U.S. Education Department policy that allowed accreditors that used to be restricted to operating in one region of the country to extend their reach. In 2020, the Western accreditor was the first such agency to announce that it would consider doing so, for institutions that were "related" to colleges and universities it already accredits. Because WSCUC accredited Ashford University, the online institution Arizona transformed into the University of Arizona Global Campus.

Arizona's FAQ said that the U.S. Education Department "approved UArizona’s request to change its primary accrediting agency from HLC to WSCUC" on Nov. 14.

 

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

