New Programs: Professional Sales Leadership, Criminology, Diversity, Clean Energy, Social Media Strategies, Public Health
January 4, 2023
- Franklin University is starting an M.S. in professional sales leadership.
- Manhattan College is introducing a B.A. in criminology major.
- Muhlenberg College has launched a graduate certificate in diversity, equity and inclusion.
- Paul Smith’s College is starting a certificate program in clean energy.
- Rider University has started a bachelor of arts in social media strategies.
- University of Minnesota is starting a major in public health.
