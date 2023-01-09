New Programs: Actuarial Science, Nursing, Veterinary Paraprofessional
January 9, 2023
- Bryant University has launched its first ever online, asynchronous master’s degree: in actuarial science.
- University of Providence, in Montana, is starting a B.S.N. program.
- Washington State University is starting a veterinary paraprofessional certificate program.
