Tenure Awarded… at Macalester, Wabash

By

Scott Jaschik
January 12, 2023

Macalester College

  • Matt Burgess, English
  • Felix Friedt, economics
  • Gabriel Lade, economics
  • Getiria Onsongo, mathematics, statistics and computer science

Wabash College

  • Lorraine McCrary, political science
  • Karen Quandt, French
  • Sujata Saha, economics
  • Erika Sorensen-Kamakian, biology

Scott Jaschik

