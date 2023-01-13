Capital Campaign Watch: Davenport, Elon

By

Scott Jaschik
January 13, 2023

Starting Out

  • Davenport University has started a campaign to raise $35 million. In the quiet phase of the campaign, it raised $23 million.

Finishing Up

  • Elon University has raised $260 million in a campaign that started in 2019. The original goal was $250 million.

