New Presidents or Provosts: California State U–Northridge, Emporia State U, Halifax CC, Lamar CC, Northern New Mexico College, St. Lawrence U, Sul Ross State U, U of Arkansas–Fayetteville, Waubonsee CC, Western Michigan U

By

Doug Lederman
January 17, 2023
  • Hector Balderas, attorney general of New Mexico, has been chosen as president of Northern New Mexico College.
  • Patrena Benton Elliott, vice president of instruction and student support services at Robeson Community College, in North Carolina, has been appointed president of Halifax Community College, also in North Carolina.
  • Julian Vasquez Heilig, dean of the College of Education at the University of Kentucky, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Western Michigan University.
  • Carlos Hernandez, interim president of Sul Ross State University, in Texas, has been promoted to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Brian Knetl, provost and executive vice president of academic and student affairs at Grand Rapids Community College, in Michigan, has been selected as president of Waubonsee Community College, in Illinois.
  • Meera Komarraju, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Northridge.
  • Rosana Reyes, vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at Luzerne County Community College, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed president of Lamar Community College, in Colorado.
  • Charles F. Robinson, interim chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Alison Del Rossi, R. Sheldon ’68 and Virginia H. Johnson Professor in Economics at St. Lawrence University, in New York, has been selected as vice president and dean of academic affairs there.
  • Brent Thomas, interim provost and dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Emporia State University, in Kansas, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs on a permanent basis.

Doug Lederman

