New Programs: Online Engagement, Public Health Informatics, Neuroscience, Business
January 18, 2023
- Kansas State University is starting an online certificate in digital engagement.
- University of California, Irvine, is starting two new certificates in public health informatics.
- Wittenberg University is starting a major in neuroscience.
- Yavapai College is starting a bachelor of science in business.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- Hard Truths That Higher Education Has Evaded for Too Long | Inside Higher Ed
- Why bringing back the F is key to improving student success (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Should class participation be graded in college?
- DeSantis seeks to overhaul small liberal arts college
- Accused Idaho killer studied criminology. Is there a link?
and Interests
Faculty Members Strike