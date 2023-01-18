New Programs: Online Engagement, Public Health Informatics, Neuroscience, Business

By

Scott Jaschik
January 18, 2023

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Jeff Docking, a white man wearing a business suit, stands in front of a lectern.
A Collision of Innovation
and Interests
Randi Weingarten, a middle-aged white woman with gray hair, wears a black puffer jacket and holds a microphone.
University of Illinois at Chicago
Faculty Members Strike
A student on a wooded campus wearing a face mask.
Age Matters

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Professor Who Showed Painting of Muhammad Sues Hamline

Audit: Office of Federal Student Aid Bungled Loan Overhaul

Bay State College at Risk of Losing Accreditation

Some Colleges Appeal Borrower-Defense Settlement

Xavier University, Ochsner Health Plan New Medical School

A $75M Gift for Minnesota’s University of St. Thomas

Back to Top
 