New Presidents or Provosts: Ave Maria U, College of St. Mary, Grand Rapids CC, Honolulu CC, Kapiʻolani CC, Lake Area Technical College, Skidmore College, U of Louisville, U of Rhode Island
January 19, 2023
- Glynis Fitzgerald, senior vice president and provost at Alvernia University, in Pennsylvania, has been selected as president of the College of St. Mary, in Nebraska.
- Karen Lee, interim chancellor of the Honolulu Community College, part of the University of Hawai‘i system, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Charles Lepper, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Salt Lake Community College, in Utah, has been chosen as president of Grand Rapids Community College, in Michigan.
- Mark Middendorf, executive vice president for mission expansion at the Augustine Institute, in Colorado, has been chosen as president of Ave Maria University, in Florida.
- Dorothy E. Mosby, interim dean of faculty and vice president for academic affairs at Mount Holyoke College, in Massachusetts, has been appointed dean of the faculty and vice president for academic affairs at Skidmore College, in New York.
- Tiffany Sanderson, secretary of education in South Dakota, has been named president of Lake Area Technical College, also in South Dakota.
- Kim Schatzel, president of Towson University, in Maryland, has been selected as president of the University of Louisville, in Kentucky.
- Misaki Takabayashi, associate vice president/vice dean of the graduate school at Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University, in Japan, has been selected as president of Kapiʻolani Community College, part of the University of Hawai‘i system.
- Barbara E. Wolfe, dean of the College of Nursing at the University of Rhode Island, has been chosen as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs there.
