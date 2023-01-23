New Programs: Public Policy, Marketing, Athletic Training, Engineering, Medical Laboratory Technology, Asian Studies, Environmental Policy
January 23, 2023
- Adler University is starting a master’s in public policy and administration.
- Graceland University is starting a B.A. in marketing.
- Gustavus Adolphus College is starting a master of athletic training program.
- Shenandoah University will launch a B.S. in engineering.
- Tallahassee Community College is starting an associate in science in medical laboratory technology.
- Vanderbilt University has a new department of Asian studies, which is offering an undergraduate major and minor.
- Vermont Law and Graduate School is starting an executive master of environmental policy.
