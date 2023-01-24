New Presidents or Provosts: Eastern New Mexico U, Ocean County College, Piedmont College, Siena College, State U of New York System, Tennessee College of Applied Technology–Athens, U of Connecticut, U of South Florida
January 24, 2023
- Marshall Criser, former chancellor of the State University System of Florida, has been chosen as president of Piedmont University, in Georgia.
- Anne D’Alleva, interim provost at the University of Connecticut, has been appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs on a permanent basis there.
- Susan L. Hatto, dean for industrial education and workforce training at Montcalm Community College, in Michigan, has been selected as president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology–Athens.
- James N. Johnston, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Midwestern State University, in Texas, has been named chancellor of the Eastern New Mexico University system.
- John B. King Jr., president of the Education Trust and former U.S. secretary of education, has been appointed chancellor of the State University of New York system.
- Prasant Mohapatra, vice chancellor for research at the University of California, Davis, has been chosen as provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at the University of South Florida.
- Pamela Monaco, vice president of academic and student affairs at Wilbur Wright College, in Illinois, has been appointed president of Ocean County College, in New Jersey.
- Charles Seifert, interim vice president for academic affairs at Siena College, in New York, has been selected as president there.
