New Presidents or Provosts: College of Wooster, Illinois Valley CC, Johnson & Wales U–Charlotte, Lawrence U, NHTI–Concord’s CC, Regis U, Rocky Mountain U, West Virginia U Institute of Technology
January 25, 2023
- Salvador D. Aceves, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Regis University, in Colorado, has been named president there.
- Peter Blitstein, associate dean of faculty at Lawrence University, in Wisconsin, has been selected as provost and dean of faculty there.
- Cameron K. Martin, vice president of operations and chief of staff at Rocky Mountain University, in Utah, has been promoted to president there.
- Richard G. Mathieu, dean of the McColl College of Business and interim dean of the Blair College of Health at Queens University of Charlotte, in North Carolina, has been appointed president of the Charlotte, N.C., campus of Johnson & Wales University.
- Anne E. McCall, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Xavier University of Louisiana, has been chosen as president of the College of Wooster, in Ohio.
- Tracy Morris, compliance officer at Joliet Junior College, in Illinois, has been named president of Illinois Valley Community College.
- T. Ramon Stuart, president of Clayton State University, in Georgia, has been selected as president of West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
- Patrick Tompkins, vice president for academic, student and workforce education at Eastern Shore Community College, in Virginia, has been appointed as president of president of NHTI–Concord’s Community College, in New Hampshire.
