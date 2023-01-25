New Presidents or Provosts: College of Wooster, Illinois Valley CC, Johnson & Wales U–Charlotte, Lawrence U, NHTI–Concord’s CC, Regis U, Rocky Mountain U, West Virginia U Institute of Technology

By

Doug Lederman
January 25, 2023
  • Salvador D. Aceves, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Regis University, in Colorado, has been named president there.
  • Peter Blitstein, associate dean of faculty at Lawrence University, in Wisconsin, has been selected as provost and dean of faculty there.
  • Cameron K. Martin, vice president of operations and chief of staff at Rocky Mountain University, in Utah, has been promoted to president there.
  • Richard G. Mathieu, dean of the McColl College of Business and interim dean of the Blair College of Health at Queens University of Charlotte, in North Carolina, has been appointed president of the Charlotte, N.C., campus of Johnson & Wales University.
  • Anne E. McCall, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Xavier University of Louisiana, has been chosen as president of the College of Wooster, in Ohio.
  • Tracy Morris, compliance officer at Joliet Junior College, in Illinois, has been named president of Illinois Valley Community College.
  • T. Ramon Stuart, president of Clayton State University, in Georgia, has been selected as president of West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
  • Patrick Tompkins, vice president for academic, student and workforce education at Eastern Shore Community College, in Virginia, has been appointed as president of president of NHTI–Concord’s Community College, in New Hampshire.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Oriana Aragon, a light-skinned woman with dark hair and glasses.
Faculty Gender Imbalances Yield Biased Student Ratings
A screen shot of the US History to 1865 class on Crash Course.
YouTube-iversity
Young woman talking with her therapist
What Makes a Student Withdraw?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Bethune-Cookman Students Protest Campus Conditions

U of Minnesota President Quits Controversial Board Seat

College Physical Education Requirements Continue to Decline

Howard Receives $90 Million Military Research Contract

The Ethics of Brain-Computer Interfacing: Academic Minute

University Settles Hazing Case With Family of Dead Student

Back to Top
 