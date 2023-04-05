New Presidents or Provosts: Bates, Northwest Missouri State U, Siena Heights U, Southern Connecticut State U, Teachers College of Columbia U, U of the Pacific
- Joe Bertolino, president of Southern Connecticut State University, has been named president of Stockton University, in New Jersey.
- Gretchen Edwalds-Gilbert, associate dean of the faculty at Scripps College, in California, has been selected as provost and executive vice president of University of the Pacific, also in California.
- Garry W. Jenkins, dean and William S. Pattee Professor of Law at the University of Minnesota Law School, has been chosen as president of Bates College, in Maine.
- KerryAnn O’Meara, professor of higher education and special assistant to the provost for strategic initiatives at the University of Maryland at College Park, has been appointed vice president for academic affairs, provost and dean of the college at Teachers College of Columbia University.
- Douglas B. Palmer, president of Culver-Stockton College, in Missouri, has been selected as president of Siena Heights University, in Michigan.
- Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Troy University, in Alabama, has been chosen as president of Northwest Missouri State University.
