Florida governor Ron DeSantis standing in front of a Florida flag and behind a podium with a sign that says "Higher education reform"

The Florida Legislature has agreed to spend a combined $2.8 million to develop a homegrown alternative to the AP courses students can take for college credit, Politico reported.

And in a bill that Politico said was “poised to pass,” legislators are also expected to give students an option of an alternative to the SAT or ACT.

Both moves are aimed at the College Board, which has been fighting with Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican.

