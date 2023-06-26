You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

International graduate applications and new enrollments grew in 2022, according to a new report from the Council of Graduate Schools.

U.S. colleges and universities saw 468,336 applications from outside the U.S. for master’s programs or graduate certificates in 2022, up from 369,829 the year before. The colleges received 221,659 international applications for doctoral programs, up from 203,448 the year before.

In terms of enrollments, master’s and certificate programs enrolled 50,514 non-U.S. students in the fall of 2022, up from 47,255 the year before. New enrollment in doctoral programs grew modestly, from 13,417 to 13,515 during that time.

China and India continue to send the most international graduate students to the United States. For the second year in a row, India beat China in the total numbers. The applications from Chinese nationals fell by 3 percent between fall 2021 and 2022. Applications from Indians increased by 58 percent.