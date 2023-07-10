You have /5 articles left.
The following colleges have awarded professors tenure recently.

Gettysburg College

  • Michael Caldwell, biology
  • Rachel Lesser, classics
  • William O’Hara, music
  • Alecea Standlee, sociology

Washington College

  • Katherine Charles, English
  • Sara Clarke-De Reza, education
  • Gabe Feinberg, mathematics and computer science

Wilkes University

  • Carole Baddour, mechanical engineering
  • Bobak Karimi, earth systems science
  • HyeRyeon Lee, hospitality leadership
  • Xin Luo, math
  • Xiaoming Mu, mechanical engineering
  • Paul Reinert, education
  • Kedir Tessema, leadership studies
  • Megan Youmans, chemistry

Winthrop University

  • Sarah Marie Catalana Berry, education
  • Jennifer Bossi, exercise science
  • Tammy Burnham, education
  • Lauren Coffey, sport management
  • Victoria Frost, biology
  • Sherry Hoyle, counseling, leadership and educational studies
  • Anna Igou, world languages and cultures
  • Valerie Jepson, world languages and cultures
  • Joseph Kasko, mass communication
  • Minnie Mize, education
  • Jennifer Schafer, biology
  • Ephraim Sommers, English
  • Danko Tarabar, economics
  • Paul Wiegand, computer science
