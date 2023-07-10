You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.
The following colleges have awarded professors tenure recently.
Gettysburg College
- Michael Caldwell, biology
- Rachel Lesser, classics
- William O’Hara, music
- Alecea Standlee, sociology
Washington College
- Katherine Charles, English
- Sara Clarke-De Reza, education
- Gabe Feinberg, mathematics and computer science
Wilkes University
- Carole Baddour, mechanical engineering
- Bobak Karimi, earth systems science
- HyeRyeon Lee, hospitality leadership
- Xin Luo, math
- Xiaoming Mu, mechanical engineering
- Paul Reinert, education
- Kedir Tessema, leadership studies
- Megan Youmans, chemistry
Winthrop University
- Sarah Marie Catalana Berry, education
- Jennifer Bossi, exercise science
- Tammy Burnham, education
- Lauren Coffey, sport management
- Victoria Frost, biology
- Sherry Hoyle, counseling, leadership and educational studies
- Anna Igou, world languages and cultures
- Valerie Jepson, world languages and cultures
- Joseph Kasko, mass communication
- Minnie Mize, education
- Jennifer Schafer, biology
- Ephraim Sommers, English
- Danko Tarabar, economics
- Paul Wiegand, computer science
Most Popular
Next Story
More from Faculty Issues
Want articles like this sent straight to your inbox?Subscribe to a Newsletter