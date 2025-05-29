You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

A leading Hong Kong university has issued an open invitation to students at Harvard University to transfer there after the Trump administration banned the U.S. institution from enrolling international students.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has invited international undergraduate and postgraduate students currently enrolled at Harvard, as well as those holding confirmed offers for Harvard degree programs, to continue their studies in Hong Kong.

“This initiative comes in response to evolving global academic landscapes and reinforces HKUST’s commitment to fostering a diverse, world-class learning environment,” the university said in a statement.

It follows a decision by the U.S. government to revoke Harvard’s ability to host international students, meaning current international students will be required to transfer to alternative institutions in order to maintain their visa status. Harvard has filed a lawsuit contesting the decision.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the government is “holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.”

Harvard has called the action by the U.S. administration “unlawful” and said it is committed to maintaining the university’s ability to host students and scholars.

In light of the news, HKUST said it will provide unconditional offers, streamlined admission procedures and academic support to “facilitate a seamless transition for interested students.”

“A dedicated team has been established to assist students with admissions, credit transfers, housing and visa logistics,” the university said.

“Diversity fuels creativity and progress,” said Yike Guo, provost at HKUST. “We are prepared to welcome Harvard students into our community, offering them the resources and vibrant environment needed to thrive in their fields.”

Interested individuals are advised to contact the institution.

Higher education leaders across Asia have previously spoken about the opportunities President Donald Trump’s crackdown on universities brings to the continent.

In April, the president of Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University said now is a “golden opportunity” for Asian universities to attract top U.S. talent.

Some Hong Kong universities have also seen jumps in application numbers from mainland Chinese students, who are thought to be studying closer to home instead of going to the U.S., given the current political climate.

Similarly, U.S. branch campuses in China have seen a surge in applications from U.S.-based students in recent months.