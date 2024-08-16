You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Developing an Indian-run English language proficiency test for those who wish to study abroad “won’t be easy” but could help open up opportunities for more students, experts have said after a politician urged the government to adopt the idea.

Parliament member Kartikeya Sharma told the country’s parliament that the English-language testing industry had “grown significantly” since the COVID-19 pandemic, generating a “hefty annual revenue of several billion dollars” for the “foreign entities” running the exams.

The number of Indians studying abroad has skyrocketed since the pandemic, climbing from 444,559 in 2021 to 765,411 in 2023, according to the government.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

To secure a place at an anglophone institution overseas, prospective students must score sufficiently high marks in tests such as the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) and TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language)—two of the most widely accepted English-language exams.

However, Sharma raised “significant” issues with these exams, such as the “high cost” for test takers, who typically pay about Rs17,000 ($204).

He added that many also incurred additional expenses for things such as coaching, study materials, re-sits and travel—many students have to make long journeys to reach a test center with availability.

In the 2023 financial year, IDP, one of the co-owners of IELTS, reported administering a “record” 1.93 million tests globally, generating A$545.5m ($307.6m) in revenue.

Sharma called on India’s Ministry of Education to develop its own “world-class test,” based on international standards, and to work with other government departments to persuade other countries to accept it.

“This shall not only afford ease of access for an economically challenged aspirant but also democratize the method of learning English as a means of gaining higher education [in] foreign lands,” Sharma said.

Some of those in the international education industry supported the idea, which Indian agents have previously lobbied for amid concerns that IDP’s acquisition of IELTS could give it a competitive advantage in the student recruitment space, but they warned that the practicalities could prove a challenge.

“Such a test could streamline the process by reducing the need for multiple expensive exams,” said Manisha Zaveri, joint managing director of Indian education agency Career Mosaic.

However, established testing providers “have invested years in research and development” and “have strong relationships and technical integrations” with universities worldwide to ensure credibility, she added.

“To match this, an Indian test would require extensive research and development, robust security measures and strong partnerships with international institutions. Additionally, measures to ensure integrity and reliability at test centers are essential.”

India’s centrally administered national tests have faced widespread scrutiny in recent months after a series of problems with cancellations, suspected cheating and alleged leaks of papers.

Michael Goodine, owner of online test preparation company Test Resources, said an “enormous amount” of money goes to international testing firms, many of which also run tuition centers.

He agreed that “it won't be easy” to develop a new test. “It will be very slow-going at first to convince more than a handful of schools to accept a new test. It will be even harder to get governments to accept a new test for immigration purposes.”

But, Goodine added, the market for English-language testing has “blown wide open” over the past five years, with new players emerging. Establishing a new test “is possible,” he said. “It isn’t just wishful thinking.”