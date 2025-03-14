You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

A record number of U.S. students have applied to study for undergraduate degrees in the U.K. next year, figures reveal.

Experts had previously suggested that U.K. institutions might benefit from international students being put off by Donald Trump’s new administration.

And analysis suggests campuses are already seeing an influx of applicants from the U.S. itself. Figures from the University and College Admissions Service, UCAS, show that 6,680 U.S. students applied to U.K. courses for 2025–26 by the main deadline at the end of January.

This was a 12 percent increase on the year before and the most since comparable records began in 2006. It surpasses the previous record of 6,670 set in 2021–22 and is more than double the demand in 2017.

Maddalaine Ansell, director of education at the British Council, said she was “delighted” by the 20-year high.

“It’s a testament to the quality of U.K. universities that so many people want to study here. Three-year degrees, lower tuition costs and poststudy work opportunities all increase the attractiveness of the U.K. offer,” she said.

“As well as adding to the vibrancy of their courses, we hope that these students will also take a lasting affection for the U.K. forward into their future careers and stay connected with us for years to come.”

Almost two-thirds (63 percent) of the applicants from the U.S. were 18 years old, and 61 percent were women.

The UCAS data covers undergraduate applicants, but separate figures show an uptick in demand at all levels—even before Trump’s second term began.

Recent Home Office statistics reveal that 15,274 U.S. main applicants were issued sponsored study visas in 2024.

This was a 5 percent increase on 2023 and also the highest level since at least 2009—despite total visa numbers from around the world falling.

Recent research by the British Council found that more international students would choose the U.K. over the U.S. as a result of Trump’s return to the White House.

Although he managed to generate a large swing toward the Republican Party among young voters, those aged 18 to 29 still largely backed Kamala Harris in November.

In the 78-year-old’s first six weeks in the Oval Office, he has pledged to shut down the Department of Education, block federal funding for institutions that allow “illegal” protests and launched a crackdown on spending on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Universities UK said the increase in demand to study in the U.K. is positive, following a turbulent period for international student recruitment.

“But it is too early to say whether this is the start of a longer-term trend,” added a spokesperson.

“What is important now is for universities and government to continue to work together to promote the U.K. as a welcoming destination, and to preserve our competitive offer to international students.”

Recent data also showed that a record number of Americans applied for U.K. citizenship last year, which immigration lawyers attributed to Trump’s presidential re-election bid and victory.