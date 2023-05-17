You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Maria Angélica Garcia, president of Berkeley City College, in California, has been selected as superintendent/president of Santa Rosa Junior College, also in California.

Mario Martinez, vice chancellor of strategy and innovation at the National University System, in California, has been appointed provost and vice president of academic affairs at Fort Lewis College, in Colorado.

Stacey Y. McIff, interim president of Snow College, in Utah, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Alfred McQuarters, vice president of instruction at Mt. Hood Community College, in Oregon, has been chosen as president of Los Angeles Trade–Technical College, in California.

Cheryl Moore-Thomas, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Loyola University Maryland, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs on a permanent basis.

Tanuja Singh, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Loyola University New Orleans, in Louisiana, has been chosen as president of the University of Indianapolis, in Indiana.

Jeffrey P. Stein, vice president for strategic initiatives and partnerships and assistant professor of English at Elon University, in North Carolina, has been selected as president of Mary Baldwin University, in Virginia.

Scott L. Thomas, John P. (Jack) Ellbogen Dean of the College of Education at the University of Wyoming, has been appointed president of Sterling College, in Vermont.

Eric M. Turner, provost at Lasell University, in Massachusetts, has been named president there.