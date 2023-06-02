You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Marisa S. Cianciarulo, interim dean of the Dale E. Fowler School of Law at Chapman University, in California, has been selected as dean of Western State College of Law, also in California.

Carl Goodman, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Bowie State University, in Maryland, has been named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Texas Southern University.

Michelle Gonzalez Maldonado, interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Scranton, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.

Edwin Martini, vice provost for teaching and learning at Western Michigan University, has been chosen as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh.

Scott Olson, president of Winona State University, in Minnesota, has been named chancellor of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.

Justin Schwartz, interim executive vice president and provost at Pennsylvania State University, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.

George Timmons, provost and senior vice president of academic and student affairs at Columbia Greene Community College, in New York, has been chosen as president of Holyoke Community College, in Massachusetts.