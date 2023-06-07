You have /5 articles left.
Lisa Cardoza, vice president for university advancement at California State University, Sacramento, has been appointed president of American River College, also in California.

Amy D’Olivo, vice president for academic affairs emerita at Centenary University, in New Jersey, has been selected as vice president for academic affairs there.

Tammy K. Evetovich, interim chancellor of the University of Wisconsin at Platteville, has been named chancellor on a permanent basis.

C. Josef Ghosn, vice president of strategic planning at AdventHealth, in Florida, has been selected as president of AdventHealth University, also in Florida.

Charles Lee Isbell Jr., dean of the College of Computing at Georgia Institute of Technology, has been named provost at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Gwendolyn Sutton, vice president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Memphis, has been appointed president there.

Jeremy Thomas, provost at Oklahoma City Community College, has been chosen as president of Black Hawk College, in Illinois.

