Eric Boynton, provost and dean at Beloit College, in Wisconsin, has been named president there.

Kristie Fisher, president of Iowa Valley Community College, has been appointed president of Kirkwood Community College, also in Iowa.

Nerita Hughes, interim associate vice president of academic affairs and workforce innovation and the dean of the School of Business, Careers, Education and Workforce Innovation at North Hennepin Community College, in Minnesota, has been chosen as president of Bay College, in Michigan.

Vini Nathan, interim provost and vice president of academic affairs at Auburn University, in Alabama, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.

Diane Prusank, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Westfield State University, in Massachusetts, has been named provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Chae E. Sweet, dean of liberal studies at the Community College of Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania, has been selected as vice president for academic affairs at Montgomery County Community College, also in Pennsylvania.

Ben Vinson III, provost and executive vice president at Case Western Reserve University, in Ohio, has been appointed president of Howard University, in Washington, D.C.

Stacy H. Young, president of Montcalm Community College, in Michigan, has been selected as president of Manchester University, in Indiana.