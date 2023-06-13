You have /5 articles left.
Shah Ardalan, president of Lone Star College–University Park, in Texas, has been chosen as president of Randolph Community College, in North Carolina.

Jenifer Cushman, chancellor of Pennsylvania State University’s Beaver campus, has been appointed president of the University of Maine at Augusta.

Erika Endrijonas, superintendent/president of Pasadena City College, in California, has been selected as superintendent/president of Santa Barbara City College, also in California.

Ann McClennan, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Plymouth State University, in New Hampshire, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at the State University of New York at Cortland.

Heather A. Smith, vice president of ambulatory services at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, in Nebraska, has been chosen as president of College of Saint Mary, also in Nebraska.

David A. Tandberg, interim president of Adams State University, in Colorado, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Ken Warden, associate vice chancellor for compliance and legislative affairs at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, has been chosen as commissioner of the Arkansas Division of Higher Education. 

Andrew G. Zink, professor and chair of hiring, retention, tenure and promotion in the biology department at San Francisco State University, in California, has been selected as president of Deep Springs College, in California.

