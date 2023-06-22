You have /5 articles left.
Amy Bosley, vice president for institutional planning and development and chief of staff at Valencia College, in Florida, has been appointed president of Northwest Vista College, in Texas.

Jay Byers, president and CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, in Iowa, has been named president of Simpson College, also in Iowa.

Carrie Cortez, interim vice chancellor for academic affairs and workforce initiatives at Fletcher Technical Community College, in Louisiana, has been appointed vice chancellor for academic and workforce initiatives there.

Matthew Evans, provost at United Arab Emirates University, has been selected as provost and vice principal (academic) at Queen’s University, in Ontario.

Alvin (Trip) F. Meredith III, president of the Middle East/Africa North Area of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Utah, has been chosen as president of Brigham Young University–Idaho.

Lance Nall, dean of business and UTRGV Foundation Presidential Professor at the University of Texas–Rio Grande Valley, has been named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Southern Mississippi.

