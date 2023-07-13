You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Koffi C. Akakpo, president of Bluegrass Community-Technical College, in Kentucky, has been chosen as president of Kentucky State University.

Kimberly Hogan, interim chief executive officer at Middlesex Community College, in Connecticut, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Lee Lambert, president of Pima Community College, in Arizona, has been selected as chancellor of Foothill–De Anza Community College District, in California.

Heidi Northwood, interim provost and vice president (academic) at Wilfrid Laurier University, in Ontario, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.

Lanette Poteete-Young, associate provost of academic curriculum at Judson University, in Illinois, has been promoted to chief academic officer and vice president of academic affairs there.

Michael P. Shannon, interim executive vice president for administration and finance and interim chief business officer at Georgia Institute of Technology, has been chosen as president of the University of North Georgia.

Robert T. Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs and professor of mathematics at Valdosta State University, in Georgia, has been named president of Louisiana State University at Shreveport.