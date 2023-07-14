You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Deborah Casey, vice president of student affairs at Green River College, in Washington State, has been chosen as president of Wor-Wic Community College, in Maryland.

Jose E. Coll, dean of the School of Social Work and interim dean of the College of Education at Portland State University, in Oregon, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Western Oregon University.

Pamela J. Haney, vice president for academic affairs at Moraine Valley Community College, in Illinois, has been appointed president there.

Tony D. Hawkins, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs, continuing education and workforce development at Frederick Community College, in Maryland, has been named president of Broome Community College, part of the State University of New York.

Leamor Kahanov, provost and vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Stockton University, in New Jersey, has been selected as senior vice president and provost at Alvernia University, in Pennsylvania.

Peter O. Nwosu, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs and student success at Herbert H. Lehman College, part of the City University of New York, has been appointed president of the State University of New York at Oswego.