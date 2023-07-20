You have /5 articles left.
Joseph L. Cassidy, president of Southern Maine Community College, has been named president of Saint Joseph’s College of Maine.

Maurice D. Edington, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Florida A&M University, has been chosen as president of the University of the District of Columbia.

Fred Hawkins, a state representative in Florida, has been appointed president of South Florida State College.

Eric Hogue, vice president of university advancement at Colorado Christian University, has been selected as president there.

Yolanda W. Page, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Savannah State University, in Georgia, has been appointed president of Stillman College, in Alabama.

Lester Sandres Rápalo, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Bronx Community College, part of the City University of New York, has been chosen as president of Rockland Community College, part of the State University of New York.

Kelly A. Ryan, interim chancellor at Indiana University Southeast, has been named president of Eastern Oregon University.

