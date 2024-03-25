You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Congress voted late last week to approve a 2024 fiscal year budget for agencies covered by six of its 12 annual appropriations bills, belatedly completing its work nearly halfway into the fiscal year. Members of Congress had approved legislation covering the other six appropriations bills earlier in March.

In general, the strict discretionary budget caps Congress approved last year resulted in flat funding for many programs important to colleges and universities, with a small number of exceptions.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

The table below shows rounded figures for the amounts appropriated by Congress for the 2024 fiscal year, with comparisons to the 2023 appropriated amounts and the budget requested by President Biden more than a year ago.

2024 Appropriations for Programs Important to Colleges

(Mobile readers: swipe left-right to see the full table.)