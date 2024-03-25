You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.
Getty Images
Congress voted late last week to approve a 2024 fiscal year budget for agencies covered by six of its 12 annual appropriations bills, belatedly completing its work nearly halfway into the fiscal year. Members of Congress had approved legislation covering the other six appropriations bills earlier in March.
In general, the strict discretionary budget caps Congress approved last year resulted in flat funding for many programs important to colleges and universities, with a small number of exceptions.
The table below shows rounded figures for the amounts appropriated by Congress for the 2024 fiscal year, with comparisons to the 2023 appropriated amounts and the budget requested by President Biden more than a year ago.
2024 Appropriations for Programs Important to Colleges
(Mobile readers: swipe left-right to see the full table.)
|2023 Enacted (in $000s)
|2024 Request
(in $000s)
|2024 Enacted (in $000s)
|EDUCATION DEPARTMENT
|Financial Aid Programs
|Maximum Pell Grant (not in 000s)
|6,335
|6,835
|6,335
|Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants
|910,000
|910,000
|910,000
|Federal Work Study
|1,230,000
|1,230,000
|1,230,000
|Institutional Aid
|Strengthening Institutions
|122,070
|209,007
|112,070
|Hispanic-Serving Institutions
|227,751
|236,732
|228,890
|Promoting Baccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans
|27,314
|28,845
|27,451
|Strengthening Historically Black Colleges
|395,986
|402,619
|400,966
|Strengthening Historically Black Graduate Institutions
|100,782
|102,313
|101,286
|Strengthening Predominantly Black Institutions
|22,300
|23,218
|22,412
|Strengthening Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions
|18,589
|20,120
|18,682
|Strengthening Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian-Serving Institutions
|24,433
|25,044
|24,555
|Strengthening Native American-Serving Nontribal Institutions
|11,405
|12,120
|11,462
|Strengthening Tribal Colleges
|51,549
|53,080
|51,807
|Strengthening HBCU Master's Programs
|19,937
|20,956
|20,037
|Howard University
|354,018
|347,018
|304,018
|Gallaudet University
|165,361
|165,361
|167,361
|HBCU Capital Financing
|20,678
|20,750
|20,678
|Research and Statistics
|Institute of Education Sciences
|Research, Development and Dissemination
|245,000
|291,877
|245,000
|Statistics
|121,500
|127,000
|121,500
|Statewide Data Systems
|38,500
|38,500
|28,500
|Department Administration
|Office for Civil Rights
|140,000
|177,600
|140,000
|Office of Inspector General
|67,500
|87,497
|67,500
|Student Aid Administration
|2,033,943
|2,654,034
|2,058,943
|International Education
|85,664
|85,664
|85,664
|Student Assistance
|Transition and Postsecondary Programs for Students With Intellectual Disabilities
|13,800
|15,180
|13,800
|Minority Science and Engineering Improvement
|16,370
|18,370
|16,370
|Tribally Controlled Postsec Voc/Tech Institutions
|11,953
|11,953
|11,953
|Federal TRIO Programs
|1,191,000
|1,297,761
|1,191,000
|GEAR UP
|388,000
|408,000
|388,000
|Graduate Assistance in Areas of National Need
|23,547
|23,547
|23,547
|Teacher Quality Partnerships
|70,000
|132,092
|70,000
|Child Care Access Means Parents in School
|75,000
|95,000
|75,000
|Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education
|184,000
|725,000
|171,000
|Community Project Funding
|429,587
|0
|202,344
|Hawkins Centers of Excellence
|15,000
|30,000
|15,000
|Graduate Fellowships to Prepare Faculty
|0
|10,000
|0
|Career, Technical and Adult Education
|Career Education
|1,462,269
|1,688,733
|1,452,269
|Adult Education
|715,455
|715,455
|715,455
|DEPARTMENT OF LABOR
|Adult Employment/Training
|885,649
|899,987
|885,649
|Dislocated Workers Training
|1,095,553
|1,155,278
|1,095,553
|Apprenticeship Grants
|285,000
|335,000
|285,000
|RESEARCH FUNDING
|National Institutes of Health
|46,461,518
|48,414,980
|46,761,518
|Health Workforce
|National Health Service Corps
|125,600
|175,600
|128,600
|Training for Diversity
|101,746
|112,535
|101,746
|Interdisciplinary Community-Based Linkages
|291,298
|481,619
|292,298
|Nursing Workforce Development
|300,472
|349,932
|305,472
|Children’s Hospitals Graduate Medical Education
|385,000
|385,000
|390,000
|Medical Student Education
|60,000
|60,000
|60,000
|National Science Foundation
|Research and Related Activities*
|7,021,000
|9,030,000
|7,176,500
|STEM Education
|1,154,000
|1,444,000
|1,172,000
|Equipment and Facilities
|187,000
|305,000
|234,000
|Energy Dept. Office of Science
|8,100,000
|8,800,000
|8,240,000
|Defense Department Basic Research
|2,919,000
|2,480,000
|2,628,000
|Agriculture Department Research
|1,708,000
|1,790,000
|1,845,000
|NASA Science
|7,795,000
|8,448,000
|7,334,000
|Commerce Department, National Institute of Standards and Technology
|1,627,285
|1,631,968
|OTHER AGENCIES
|National Endowment for the Humanities
|207,000
|211,000
|207,000
|National Endowment for the Arts
|207,000
|211,000
|207,000
|Institute of Museum and Library Services
|294,800
|294,800
|294,800
|State Department, Educational and Cultural Exchanges
|777,500
|783,715
|741,000
|AmeriCorps
|557,094
|650,834
|557,094