You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account
photo of U.S. Capitol building

Getty Images

Congress voted late last week to approve a 2024 fiscal year budget for agencies covered by six of its 12 annual appropriations bills, belatedly completing its work nearly halfway into the fiscal year. Members of Congress had approved legislation covering the other six appropriations bills earlier in March.

In general, the strict discretionary budget caps Congress approved last year resulted in flat funding for many programs important to colleges and universities, with a small number of exceptions.

Most Popular

The table below shows rounded figures for the amounts appropriated by Congress for the 2024 fiscal year, with comparisons to the 2023 appropriated amounts and the budget requested by President Biden more than a year ago.

2024 Appropriations for Programs Important to Colleges

(Mobile readers: swipe left-right to see the full table.)

2023 Enacted (in $000s)2024 Request
(in $000s)		2024 Enacted (in $000s)
EDUCATION DEPARTMENT
Financial Aid Programs
Maximum Pell Grant (not in 000s) 6,3356,8356,335
Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants910,000910,000910,000
Federal Work Study1,230,0001,230,0001,230,000
Institutional Aid
Strengthening Institutions122,070209,007112,070
Hispanic-Serving Institutions227,751236,732228,890
Promoting Baccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans27,31428,84527,451
Strengthening Historically Black Colleges395,986402,619400,966
Strengthening Historically Black Graduate Institutions100,782102,313101,286
Strengthening Predominantly Black Institutions22,30023,21822,412
Strengthening Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions18,58920,12018,682
Strengthening Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian-Serving Institutions24,43325,04424,555
Strengthening Native American-Serving Nontribal Institutions11,40512,12011,462
Strengthening Tribal Colleges51,54953,08051,807
Strengthening HBCU Master's Programs19,93720,95620,037
Howard University354,018347,018304,018
Gallaudet University165,361165,361167,361
HBCU Capital Financing 20,67820,75020,678
Research and Statistics
Institute of Education Sciences
Research, Development and Dissemination245,000291,877245,000
Statistics121,500127,000121,500
Statewide Data Systems38,50038,50028,500
Department Administration
Office for Civil Rights140,000177,600140,000
Office of Inspector General67,50087,49767,500
Student Aid Administration2,033,9432,654,0342,058,943
International Education85,66485,66485,664
Student Assistance
Transition and Postsecondary Programs for Students With Intellectual Disabilities13,80015,18013,800
Minority Science and Engineering Improvement 16,37018,37016,370
Tribally Controlled Postsec Voc/Tech Institutions 11,95311,95311,953
Federal TRIO Programs 1,191,0001,297,7611,191,000
GEAR UP 388,000408,000388,000
Graduate Assistance in Areas of National Need23,54723,54723,547
Teacher Quality Partnerships 70,000132,09270,000
Child Care Access Means Parents in School75,00095,00075,000
Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education184,000725,000171,000
Community Project Funding429,5870202,344
Hawkins Centers of Excellence 15,00030,00015,000
Graduate Fellowships to Prepare Faculty010,0000
Career, Technical and Adult Education
Career Education1,462,2691,688,7331,452,269
Adult Education715,455715,455715,455
DEPARTMENT OF LABOR
Adult Employment/Training885,649899,987885,649
Dislocated Workers Training1,095,5531,155,2781,095,553
Apprenticeship Grants285,000335,000285,000
RESEARCH FUNDING
National Institutes of Health46,461,51848,414,98046,761,518
Health Workforce
National Health Service Corps125,600175,600128,600
Training for Diversity101,746112,535101,746
Interdisciplinary Community-Based Linkages291,298481,619292,298
Nursing Workforce Development300,472349,932305,472
Children’s Hospitals Graduate Medical Education385,000385,000390,000
Medical Student Education60,00060,00060,000
National Science Foundation
Research and Related Activities*7,021,0009,030,0007,176,500
STEM Education1,154,0001,444,0001,172,000
Equipment and Facilities187,000305,000234,000
Energy Dept. Office of Science8,100,0008,800,0008,240,000
Defense Department Basic Research2,919,0002,480,0002,628,000
Agriculture Department Research1,708,0001,790,0001,845,000
NASA Science7,795,0008,448,0007,334,000
Commerce Department, National Institute of Standards and Technology1,627,2851,631,968
OTHER AGENCIES
National Endowment for the Humanities207,000211,000207,000
National Endowment for the Arts207,000211,000207,000
Institute of Museum and Library Services294,800294,800294,800
State Department, Educational and Cultural Exchanges777,500783,715741,000
AmeriCorps557,094650,834557,094
*2023 total excludes supplemental appropriation

Next Story

A paper version of the FAFSA application.
Opinion
Views
All Hands on the FAFSA Deck

Colleges, government, high schools and community groups can find common purpose in encouraging FAFSA completion, Marv

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Found In

Science & Research Policy

More from Student Aid Policy

An assortment of wooden blocks that spell "FAFSA."
Opinion
Views
This Year Isn’t Lost for FAFSA

FAFSA submissions are down significantly, but there’s time to close the gap, Bill DeBaun writes.

A paper version of the FAFSA application.
Opinion
Views
All Hands on the FAFSA Deck

Colleges, government, high schools and community groups can find common purpose in encouraging FAFSA completion, Marv

A stern-looking man with glasses and a beard
Government Student Aid Policy
‘Another Unforced Error’ in the FAFSA Fiasco

The education department said calculation errors rendered hundreds of thousands of student aid forms unusable, settin