You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.
The following colleges have announced the start or completion of campaigns:
Starting Off
- Drury University has started a campaign to raise $50 million to honor Drury’s 150th anniversary. The campaign has raised $24 million so far.
- North Central Missouri College has started a campaign to raise $9.9 million by 2025.
Most Popular
Finishing Up
- Stonehill College raised $77.3 million in a campaign that started in 2021. The original goal was $75 million.
Next Story
More from Institutions
Want articles like this sent straight to your inbox?Subscribe to a Newsletter