One person was killed and another was shot outside a community college in Louisville, Ky., Monday, the Associated Press reported. The shootings occurred just a few hours after a mass shooting at a Louisville bank but were unrelated, police said.

Louisville police responded to a reported shooting outside the campus of Jefferson County Community and Technical College at around 11 a.m. and found two adults had been shot. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to University Hospital, police said. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

The college closed for the day.

