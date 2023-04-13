You have /5 articles left.
A new report accuses past leaders of the University of Minnesota of committing genocide and ethnic cleansing of Indigenous people for financial gain, the Associated Press reported.

The document says the university’s founding Board of Regents “committed genocide and ethnic cleansing of Indigenous peoples for financial gain, using the institution as a shell corporation through which to launder lands and resources.” It calls on the university to hire more Native American faculty, offer students additional financial support and give back land to atone for its historic mistreatment of the state’s tribes, according to the AP.

Shannon Geshick, executive director of the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council and a member of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, said the report, which was a collaborative effort between the council and the university, marks the first time a major American university has critically examined its history with Native people, the AP reported.

