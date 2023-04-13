You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

University of California, San Diego, chancellor Pradeep Khosla will receive a $500,000 raise to keep him from departing for the presidency of an unnamed, private, out-of-state college, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The $500,000 raise, offered by the University of California Board of Regents, will reportedly bump Khosla’s annual base salary to $1.14 million. Khosla’s pay increase will come from private funds donated to the UC system, the newspaper reported.

Khosla has served as chancellor of UC San Diego since 2012. Under his leadership, San Diego’s enrollment has jumped from about 28,000 to roughly 43,000 students. He is also credited with driving a campus expansion plan to meet growing student housing needs.

“There was a very, very strong commitment from the community to get this done because of what Pradeep has meant to San Diego, including helping to bring the Blue Line trolley to campus and building lots of housing,” said University of California Board of Regents chair Rich Lieb.