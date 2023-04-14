You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Faculty members at Eastern Illinois University voted to suspend their strike, as of 8 this morning, according to their union, University Professionals of Illinois.

However, the offer was not endorsed by the union’s bargaining team, because “the administration did not offer union members a chance to do work that was missed during the strike.” This type of provision is “a common piece of end-of-strike agreements,” the union said.

A vote on the agreement will take place next week.

Most Popular

Faculty strikes continue at Chicago State and Governors State Universities, and at Rutgers University at New Brunswick, Camden and Newark.

Next Story

Concept image of four heads in profile connected by a tangled wire that becomes progressively less entangled from left to right, until the last head, where the wire connects to a lit light bulb.
Student Success Academic Life
How College Students Say They Learn Best 

In a new Student Voice survey, students share their preferences for class format, active learning strategies and note

Written By

Scott Jaschik

Found In

Quick Takes

More from Quick Takes
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report
Quick Takes
Bennet Supports Debt-Free College in Education Plan
Quick Takes
Business Group Backs Expanding Access to Aid