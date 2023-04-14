You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Faculty members at Eastern Illinois University voted to suspend their strike, as of 8 this morning, according to their union, University Professionals of Illinois.

However, the offer was not endorsed by the union’s bargaining team, because “the administration did not offer union members a chance to do work that was missed during the strike.” This type of provision is “a common piece of end-of-strike agreements,” the union said.

A vote on the agreement will take place next week.

Faculty strikes continue at Chicago State and Governors State Universities, and at Rutgers University at New Brunswick, Camden and Newark.