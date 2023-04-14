You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

an eight-foot wall originally erected to keep Morgan State University, a historically Black institution, separate from an adjoining white neighborhood in Baltimore was torn down earlier this week, The Washington Post reported.

White neighbors opposed the arrival of the university in 1917 and eventually sued to block its construction, but a judge ruled in favor of Morgan State in 1918, according to the Post article. The wall went up two decades later.

Dwight Oliver Wendell Holmes, the university's first president, called it a “spite wall.” David K. Wilson, the current president, described it as “a loud symbol of hate in our community,” the Post reported.

Wilson voiced his approval during the removal of the wall Tuesday.

“Hate comes crumbling down,” he said, according to the university’s Twitter feed.