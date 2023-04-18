You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

A University of Wisconsin at Madison art professor allegedly bared her breasts to a student on campus, resulting in a disorderly conduct citation and current removal from teaching duties.

Lisa Gralnick, the accused professor, didn’t respond to requests for comment Monday.

The campus police department responded March 28 to a student’s complaint that a professor “had exposed her breasts to them while on campus,” a police spokesman wrote in an email to Inside Higher Ed.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

“Through our investigation, we learned there was a disagreement between the student and the professor about the student’s attire,” the spokesman wrote. “The professor, Lisa Gralnick, told UWPD officers that she was upset about the student’s attire because it was not appropriate due to the tools and chemicals in the space and wanted to prove a point.”

The art department chair sent an email last week to department students and employees, a university spokesman said.

“While we are limited in the information we can provide with respect to personnel matters, we wanted to let you know that the university is reviewing the reported incident, has removed the faculty member from their teaching duties and has restricted their access to their art studio to limit interactions with students,” the email said.

The email also referred employees and students to available resources, including mental health services.

The Cap Times previously reported on the allegations.