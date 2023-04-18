You have /5 articles left.
New England College announced Friday that it will close its campus in Manchester, N.H. That campus served students in the Institute of Art and Design, which before it merged with New England College was the New Hampshire Institute of Art.

The students will be offered spots at the main campus of New England College, about 30 miles away in Henniker.

President Wayne Lesperance said the change was due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 depressed participation in the arts and arts education nationally. Unfortunately, NEC was not immune to this downward trend. With this move to unify our academic offerings in Henniker, NEC re-doubles its commitment to its art and design students and faculty, and the arts generally, by dedicating facilities and creating new opportunities in a welcoming setting.”

