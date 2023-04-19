You have /5 articles left.
Faculty members at Governors State University resumed teaching Tuesday after the union reached a tentative deal with the administration to settle a strike, CBS News Chicago reported.

“We’re relieved that we’ve come out of this process with a contract that addresses workload concerns so that we can better support students, and that gives our outstanding faculty and staff fair compensation for the great work they do every day,” said the union president, Mike Hart. “This contract is a step towards strengthening our university and the support we can give our students, and it will contribute to attracting high-quality educators and retaining the excellent faculty and staff we have. We are looking forward to reviewing the details with our members and will hold a vote to ratify the contract.”

Faculty members at two other Illinois institutions, Chicago State and Eastern Illinois Universities, ended strikes Monday.

Written By

Scott Jaschik

Found In

Labor & Unionization

