The University System of Georgia’s board on Wednesday approved changes to its posttenure-review and faculty-dismissal policies.

The American Association of University Professors placed the system on its censure list about a year ago for earlier posttenure-review changes that decoupled that process from dismissal policies and their due process protections.

The new changes, approved Wednesday by the Board of Regents, add a faculty hearing back into the posttenure-review policy.

But this hearing would be to “evaluate due process”—not the ostensible reason for dismissal. An AAUP staff member earlier said he doesn’t think such a change would persuade the AAUP’s Committee A on Academic Freedom and Tenure or the governing council to remove the system from the censure list.

“Still no final faculty opinion on termination,” tweeted Matthew Boedy, president of the Georgia Conference of the AAUP and a tenured associate professor at the University of North Georgia. “This falls short of AAUP standards and, likely, the censure will remain. And it’s the board’s own fault.”