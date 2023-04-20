You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

University of Arkansas system trustees appear divided on a plan to purchase the University of Phoenix, The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.

The trustees discussed the plan at a meeting Wednesday. One trustee asked for a delay in the scheduled vote on the deal on Monday.

“This is the first deal I’ve received a lot of important information, [and] on a deal this big, I need time to digest it,” said trustee Steve Cox. “Let us consider this, [because] I hate to be rushed.”

Most Popular

Trustee Ted Dickey spoke in favor of the deal.

“If we’re not willing to disrupt our own business, someone else” will, Dickey said. An affiliation with Phoenix would help the Arkansas system appeal to a new audience and create cash flow.

“This is a sustainable model,” Dickey said. “Raising tuition every year is a broken, non-sustainable model.”

Trustee Kelly Eichler agreed. An affiliation with Phoenix “seems like a lifeline to us,” she said.

That lackluster “reputation” Phoenix has to some is “hard to shake,” however, said trustee Sheffield Nelson. “I think the best thing to do is stay clear of it.”

It’s “hard for me to understand why this is an outstanding deal for” the system, as it feels as though “we’re losing focus on the state of Arkansas,” said board chairman Morril Harriman.

Next Story

Sandy Baum and Michael McPherson's Campus Economics: How Economic Thinking Can Help Improve College and University Decisions (Princeton University Press)
Workplace
Economics and Higher Education

Authors discuss their book on “how economic thinking can help improve college and university decisions.”

Written By

Scott Jaschik

Found In

Quick Takes

More from Quick Takes

Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report
Quick Takes
Bennet Supports Debt-Free College in Education Plan