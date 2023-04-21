You have /5 articles left.
A $100 million gift to Mississippi State University will be used exclusively for student scholarships, the university announced Thursday.

The gift, from donors George and Kathy Bishop, is the largest ever made to an institution of higher learning in Mississippi, and among the largest designated for scholarships at any university.

George Bishop earned a degree in petroleum geology from MSU and went on to found a successful oil and gas company.

“Mississippi State opened many doors for me and gave me the foundation I needed to be successful,” he said. “So, when the opportunity arrived for me to be able to give back to the place that’s been so influential for me and many others, it just felt right.”

The gift builds on $10 million the Texas couple previously donated to MSU to establish the George Bishop Family Endowed Scholarship, which supports the recruitment and retention of overlooked students, especially those from Mississippi.

