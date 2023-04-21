You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The board of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Education announced Thursday that Felecia Nave, who has been president of Alcorn State University since 2019, is no longer in that role.

The board appointed Ontario S. Wooden, who currently serves as provost, to begin serving as interim president.

The change is effective immediately. The board did not say why, or whether Nave agreed with the change. “The board wishes Dr. Nave well as she pursues new opportunities,” said the statement announcing her replacement.

Most Popular

Mississippi Today reported that in October 2021, students held a protest in which they called for Nave to resign. “She has continuously shown a lack of empathy, transparency, and communication,” said a letter from the student government to the board.

A group of alumni, Alcornites for Change, issued a report last year on numerous problems at the historically Black university.

Next Story

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, in a blue jacket and red tie, sits with his hands on a table in a green room.
Government
Hearings Kick Off Negotiated Rule Making

Speakers urged the department to strengthen rules for accreditors and rethink recent guidance for third-party service

Written By

Scott Jaschik

Found In

Quick Takes

More from Quick Takes

Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report
Quick Takes
Bennet Supports Debt-Free College in Education Plan