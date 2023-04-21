You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The board of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Education announced Thursday that Felecia Nave, who has been president of Alcorn State University since 2019, is no longer in that role.

The board appointed Ontario S. Wooden, who currently serves as provost, to begin serving as interim president.

The change is effective immediately. The board did not say why, or whether Nave agreed with the change. “The board wishes Dr. Nave well as she pursues new opportunities,” said the statement announcing her replacement.

Mississippi Today reported that in October 2021, students held a protest in which they called for Nave to resign. “She has continuously shown a lack of empathy, transparency, and communication,” said a letter from the student government to the board.

A group of alumni, Alcornites for Change, issued a report last year on numerous problems at the historically Black university.