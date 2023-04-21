You have /5 articles left.
An administrative law judge has given two Emporia State University professors their jobs back, The Kansas Reflector reports.

Neither the university nor the professors, Amanda Miracle and Rob Catlett, responded to Inside Higher Ed’s requests for comment Thursday.

In September, the university laid off 33 faculty members, including numerous tenured professors.

Jennifer Barton, the administrative law judge who handled the two professors’ appeals, wrote that the university’s open-ended language made it impossible to tell why they were terminated, the Reflector reported.

“The most important consequence of ESU’s omission is that it undermines the already limited appeal rights reserved for the employee, almost to the point of nonexistence,” Barton wrote, according to the Reflector.

