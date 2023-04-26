You have /5 articles left.
A website for a fake institution called Massachusetts Central University has resurfaced, Boston.com reported, having first been brought to the commonwealth’s attention in 2021.

At the time, the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education sent a cease-and-desist order that resulted in the website being taken down temporarily. According to Boston.com, the Massachusetts attorney general’s office is currently reviewing additional steps it can take.

Massachusetts Central University appears to be a scam known as a diploma mill, in which customers can purchase fraudulent degrees to make it look like they received a college education in the United States. The website is rife with stock photos purportedly depicting students and faculty, images of other campuses, and bogus contact information.

