You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The faculty at West Texas A&M University has voted no confidence in President Walter Wendler, The Texas Tribune reported. The vote was 179 to 82.

The vote was prompted by Wendler’s decision to bar a drag show on campus, for which he has been criticized and sued.

Wendler said at the time that drag shows “stereotype women in cartoon-like extremes for the amusement of others and discriminate against womanhood.”

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

The resolution announcing the no confidence vote said that banning the show was just one example of “divisive, misogynistic, homophobic and non-inclusive rhetoric that stands in stark contrast with the core values of the university.”

A spokesperson for the Texas A&M University system, of which West Texas A&M is a part, declined to comment, citing pending litigation.