Two North Carolina State University students died, apparently by suicide, within a 24-hour period, ABC11 reported Thursday. They are the sixth and seventh suicides among NC State students this academic year.

“I am regretfully writing to you today with very sad news,” N.C. State chancellor Randy Woodson wrote in a statement on the university’s website. “Our community experienced two tragic student deaths in the last 24 hours. This is heartbreaking, and I know there’s little I can say to console the deep hurt or heal the immense grief felt by the family and friends of these young people and others we’ve lost this year. What I can say is that I, along with so many caring members of our community, share in this grief.”

Seven other students have also died this year at NC State, which enrolls 36,000 students. Among those, one was killed in a car accident, two suffered “accidental deaths” and three others died from what university officials called “natural causes,” the News & Observer reported.